Jeffries is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Jeffries will push Seth Curry to the bench against Memphis on Tuesday. Over his last 11 outings in the first unit, Jeffries has averaged 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 blocks, 0.6 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes while shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.