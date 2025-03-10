Jeffries will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against Miami.
The 27-year-old will supplant Nick Smith in the starting five for the second time over the club's last three outings. Jeffries has averaged 3.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 19.4 minutes per game in his last five outings (two starts).
