Jeffries will start in Friday's game against the Kings.
The 27-year-old forward will return to the starting five due to Josh Green (shoulder) being sidelined. Jeffries has averaged 11.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 29.0 minutes per game in his last 10 starts.
More News
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Retreating to bench Monday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Productive outing Friday•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Pours in 19 points in loss•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Poor shooting night in rout•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Notches career-high 20 points•
-
Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Starting Monday•