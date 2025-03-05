Now Playing

Jeffries is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

With Josh Green out with an illness Wednesday, a spot in Charlotte's starting five has opened up for Jeffries. Over two previous starts earlier this season, Jeffries has averaged just 2.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 30.1 minutes.

