Hornets' DaQuan Jeffries: Still sidelined for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jeffries (hand) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Orlando.
Jeffries has yet to suit up this season while recovering from a fractured right hand. There is no clear timetable for his return, though his next chance to play will come Wednesday against Miami.
