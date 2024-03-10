Bertans recorded 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 win over the Nets.

Bertans continues to provide the Hornets with a reliable three-point option, connecting on at least three triples for the sixth time in the past seven games. After barely featuring in the rotation for the Thunder, the move to Charlotte has opened up a nice opportunity for Bertans. While he is by no means a must-roster player, he should be viewed as one of the more consistent streaming options for anyone seeking perimeter production.