Bertans supplied 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 109-98 loss to Philadelphia.

After managing a total of 12 points over the prior three games, Bertans bounced back with his best scoring performance of the season. The 31-year-old forward has seen a bigger role with the Hornets than he had with the Thunder, but the extra court time hasn't translated into consistent fantasy value. Through nine games in March he's averaging 10.2 points, 3.1 boards, 2.6 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.2 minutes a contest.