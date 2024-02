Bertans won't return to Thursday's game against Utah due to a left knee hyperextension, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. He finished with nine points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt) in six minutes.

Bertans made a strong impact off the bench, but he picked up an injury in the process. Even if his knee injury doesn't prove to be too serious, Bertans could have a tough time gaining clearance to play in the second leg of a back-to-back set Friday versus the Warriors.