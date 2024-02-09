Bertans (trade pending) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Bertans will be unable to make his Hornets debut a day after being traded from the Thunder to Charlotte. The veteran forward sat out his final game with the Thunder on Tuesday due to right knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look to be a concern as he begins his time in the Hornets organization. Whether he'll be available Saturday against Memphis remains to be seen, but he's unlikely to play a significant role once he's able to suit up for his new team.