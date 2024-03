Bertans was ejected from Tuesday's game versus the Suggs with 4:40 remaining in the second quarter after being assessed with a Flagrant 2 foul for elbowing Magic guard Jalen Suggs in the face, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Bertans will finish Tuesday's contest with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one steal and one block in nine minutes before being ejected. Aleksej Pokusevski and Grant Williams are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence.