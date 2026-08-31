Schroder registered 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Germany's 96-94 win over Poland in Sunday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Schroder led the team in both points and dimes during Sunday's exhibition. The journeyman guard's next stop in 2026-27 takes him to Charlotte after averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game across 70 regular-season appearances for the Cavaliers and Kings in 2025-26, offering the rebuilding Hornets a veteran presence in the backcourt off the bench behind Coby White.