Schroder amassed three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 preseason win over the Bucks.

Schroder was given the starting nod, although he failed to make the most of his opportunity. Charlotte is dealing with multiple injuries to its backcourt, which could open the door for Schroder to play a meaningful role come opening night. While this, theoretically, puts him on the fantasy radar, experienced fantasy managers are well aware of who Schroder is as a player. Unless you are desperate for assists late in drafts, there are likely to be more appealing options available to you.