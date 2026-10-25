Schroder supplied 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 victory over the Heat.

Schroder got off to a hot start in this one, pouring in 17 points on nine shots through the first half of action, but he cooled off after halftime. Still, this was a solid bounce-back performance following Friday's four-point, 1-for-5 shooting disaster, and he finished with a plus-5 differential in the five-point win. As long as Coby White (calf) is out, Schroder should be able to maintain some low-end fantasy value as Charlotte's starting point guard.