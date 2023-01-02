Smith (ankle) is available for Monday's contest against the Lakers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After missing Charlotte's past 18 contests, Smith is officially available to make his return to the team's lineup. The 25-year-old guard was productive for the Hornets earlier this season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals over his first 15 showings of the year. It would not be surprising to see Charlotte ease Smith back into the lineup, making him a riskier fantasy option to trust Monday.