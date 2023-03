Smith will come off the bench during Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

With Kelly Oubre (back) available following a one-game absence, Smith will resume a bench role. He's played well lately, scoring in double figures in five of the past six games (11.5 PPG) but needs to be more efficient, as he's slashing 41/27/68. Also during this stretch, the guard has averaged 5.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 26.0 minutes.