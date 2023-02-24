Smith will come off the bench Friday against the Timberwolves, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Smith heads back to the bench with Terry Rozier (hand) returning following a one-game absence. As a reserve this month, Smith is averaging 10.7 points, 2.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.0 minutes.
