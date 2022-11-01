Smith totaled 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and six steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-108 loss to the Kings.

Smith was everywhere in the loss, delivering savvy managers another fantasy gem. Currently putting up third-round value, it's been a surprising start for Smith who many had dismissed given his shaky past. While this story does feel as though it will come to an end when the Hornets get their starting backcourt together on the floor, managers should simply roll with it and enjoy the ride.