Smith totaled 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and six steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-108 loss to the Kings.

Smith was everywhere in the loss, delivering savvy managers another fantasy gem. With averages of 12.8 points, 7.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals in his five games since entering the starting lineup, Smith has been an excellent producer for those who scooped him off the waiver wire. While this story does feel as though it will come to an end when the Hornets get LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Terry Rozier (ankle) back on the court, managers should simply roll with Smith for the time being and enjoy the ride.