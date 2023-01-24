Smith notched 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and nine assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 120-102 loss to the Jazz.

Smith ended just one assist away from recording what would've been a double-double, and the veteran floor general provided a spark off the bench in this 18-point loss. This was his best game in quite a while, as Smith hadn't scored in double digits since putting up 12 points in a loss to the Heat on Nov. 10.