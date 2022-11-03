Smith had 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 loss to Chicago.

Smith didn't do much on the scoring end on Wednesday, getting off only three shots in the first half for two points, but he played a significant role in facilitating the offense while also grabbing up five rebounds and two steals on the defensive end. Smith assisted on three buckets in the first quarter, including on a three-pointer from James Bouknight to give Charlotte an early 18-14 lead before adding another two assists in the second. After the slow start on offense, the Hornets point guard made 4-of-6 field goals in the second half for eight of his 10 points in the game as Charlotte fell to the Bulls. Smith has now scored double figures in seven of eight games to open the season while recording six or more assists in five of those games.