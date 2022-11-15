Smith (ankle) isn't expected to take the floor Wednesday versus the Pacers.
Smith was initially considered a candidate to play Wednesday despite his absence Monday, but Smith's doubtful designation has him trending in the wrong direction. Unless there is a change in upgrading his status, Smith's next chance to retake the floor will arrive Friday in Cleveland.
