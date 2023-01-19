Smith finished with nine points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 122-117 win over the Rockets.

While Smith's overall stat line doesn't inspire reason to run to the waiver wire, the fact that starting point guard LaMelo Ball exited the contest with a sprained left ankle is enough to make Smith worthy of a cursory pickup in 12-team category leagues. The Hornets have yet to provide an updated timeline for Ball's return, but given that he previously missed 13 and 11 games earlier in the season due to sprains of the same left ankle, it's reasonable to expect the third-year player to miss some time after his latest aggravation. In his 11 starts this season when Ball has been sidelined, Smith averaged 10.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 0.5 blocks in 30.9 minutes.