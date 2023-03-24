Coach Steve Clifford said Smith is in the starting lineup and will guard Kyrie Irving in Friday's matchup with Dallas, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith's insertion in the starting lineup likely means either Terry Rozier (foot) or Kelly Oubre (shoulder) won't play Friday. Smith is averaging 10.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 31.4 minutes across 13 starts this season.
