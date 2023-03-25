Smith amassed 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 117-109 win over Dallas.

Smith had the challenging task of guarding Kyrie Irving, and he posted a solid stat line while ending just one assist away from recording a double-double. Terry Rozier (foot) has been tabbed as a game-time call for Sunday's matchup against Dallas, and if he can't go, then Smith could find himself in the starting lineup once again. Smith is averaging 10.5 points, 6.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game as a starter this season.