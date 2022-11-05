Smith went to the locker room during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Nets due to a rolled ankle, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Smith should be considered questionable to return until further updates are provided. Any missed time from Smith could result in more minutes for Theo Maledon and James Bouknight.
