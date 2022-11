Smith (ankle) intends to play Monday against the Wizards, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Smith participated in Monday's shootaround and is technically a game-time decision for the matchup against Washington, as he'll be monitored during pregame warmups before the Hornets officially determine his status. However, he seems to be on track to suit up, which will be particularly important since LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out.