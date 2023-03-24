Smith (illness) is probable for Friday's game against Dallas.
Smith left Thursday's loss to the Pelicans early due to an illness, but it appears he'll be able to suit up for the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back Friday. With Terry Rozier (foot) doubtful, Smith, if cleared, could move into the starting lineup and see an increased workload versus the Mavericks.
