Coach Steve Clifford said Smith will start if Terry Rozier (hand) is unable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Rozier is currently listed as doubtful with a hand injury, so it is unlikely he suits up Wednesday. Smith is averaging 10.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 30.9 minutes across his previous 11 starts this season. Fantasy managers should check in before game-time to see the Hornets' official lineup.