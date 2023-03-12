Charlotte head coach Steve Clifford said Smith is expected to start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Cavaliers with Kelly Oubre (back) listed as doubtful for the contest, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Oubre has started alongside Terry Rozier in the backcourt in each of the last six games since LaMelo Ball (ankle) suffered a season-ending injury, but Smith has proven useful enough while serving as Charlotte's sixth man. In the six games sans Ball, Smith is averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 triples in 24.2 minutes per game. With Oubre likely out of the mix Sunday, Smith should make for a strong streaming option for the assists and defensive categories, though fantasy managers should be aware of Smith's potential to inflict damage in the two percentage categories.