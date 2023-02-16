Smith logged 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-110 victory over the Spurs.

Smith drew his first start since Nov. 10 due to the absence of Terry Rozier (hand), and he made the most of his chances. He scored in double figures for his third straight matchup and nearly secured a double-double by showcasing his passing ability. However, Smith will revert back to his usual bench role once Rozier is cleared to return, which could happen right after the break.