Smith (ankle) will not take the floor against the Cavaliers on Friday.
As expected, Smith will miss Friday's contest in Cleveland due to the left ankle sprain after previously being listed as doubtful. Considering LaMelo Ball (ankle) is also out, Terry Rozier, James Bouknight and Theo Maledon should receive ample run. Smith's next chance to suit up comes on Sunday against Washington.
