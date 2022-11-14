Smith (ankle) will not be available for Monday's game at Orlando, Sam Perley of Hornets.com reports.

Smith was doubtful coming into the day, so the Hornets ultimately ruling him out shouldn't come as a much of a surprise. Coach Steve Clifford said pregame that he's hoping to have Smith back for Wednesday's game against Indiana -- an indication that the sprained left ankle isn't quite as severe as it initially appeared. Either way, with LaMelo Ball back in the mix for Charlotte, Smith's upside will be considerably lower going forward. With that said, the journeyman guard has clearly made a positive impression through the first few weeks of the season, so he should be able to stick around in the rotation. Over his last 11 games (all starts), Smith averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.9 steals in 30.9 minutes.