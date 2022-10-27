Smith ended with 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 134-131 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Smith has started the last two matchups with Terry Rozier (ankle) sidelined and has averaged 16.0 points and 8.5 assists in 35.0 minutes per game. Smith's double-double was his first since March of 2021, so it seems unlikely that he'll be able to replicate the feat on a regular basis. However, the 24-year-old has scored in double figures in four consecutive games to begin the season, regardless of his starting status.