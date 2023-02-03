Smith is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to a left wrist sprain.
Smith hasn't missed any games since the start of the calendar year, and it appears likely that he'll be able to suit up Friday despite his wrist issue. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 5.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Dennis Smith: Will play Sunday•
-
Hornets' Dennis Smith: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Hornets' Dennis Smith: Dishes out nine assists•
-
Hornets' Dennis Smith: Gets more run after LaMelo's exit•
-
Hornets' Dennis Smith: Decreased minutes again•
-
Hornets' Dennis Smith: Scores eight points in return•