Smith logged 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-110 victory over the Spurs.

Due to the absence of Terry Rozier (hand), Smith drew his first start since Nov. 10 and made the most of his chances. He reached double figures in scoring for a third straight game and narrowly missed out on a double-double, as Smith and backcourt mate LaMelo Ball combined for 19 assists. If Rozier is ready to go coming out of the All-Star break, Smith will move to the bench and lose out on some playing time, but he should still be in store for a consistent 20-plus-minute role as the top guard on the Hornets' second unit.