Smith (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against Washington.
Smith sustained a sprained left ankle Saturday against the Nets, and it's unclear whether he'll be suit up two days later. LaMelo Ball (ankle) will remain out Monday, so the Hornets will be particularly shorthanded in the backcourt if Smith is unavailable.
