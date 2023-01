Smith (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.

While there's no clarity on whether Smith will be available or not, this is a step in the right direction for the floor general after not appearing in each of the Hornets' last 18 games. Even if he does return to action, his fantasy appeal should be minimal, both due to the presence of LaMelo Ball in the lineup and also due to the rust that comes associated with not stepping on a basketball court since Nov. 23.