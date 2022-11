Smith (ankle) exited Thursday's contest early and is questionable to return, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Smith was having a strong performance against the Heat before heading to the locker room early. The 24-year-old guard logged 12 points, eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes of action. Expect Terry Rozier and Theo Maledon to see an uptick in minutes if Smith can't return.