Dennis Smith (ankle) will not take the floor Saturday against Miami, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Smith's absence due to the sprained ankle luckily coincides with the return of LaMelo Ball (ankle), meaning the Hornets will have another body in what has become an extremely thin backcourt. Ball will likely take most of Smith's typical minutes, however, if he were to be limited, James Bouknight and Theo Maledon would be in line to see extra run. Smith's next chance to suit up will come on Monday at Orlando.