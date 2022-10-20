Smith ended Wednesday's 129-102 victory over San Antonio with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 21 minutes.

Smith logged 21 minutes off the bench, ending with a surprisingly good fantasy line. Playing as the primary backup behind Terry Rozier, Smith could be worth grabbing in deeper formats until such time that we see LaMelo Ball back on the floor. The opposition does need to be factored in when analyzing this game but that aside, he is someone to watch.