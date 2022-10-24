Smith provided 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 victory over Atlanta.

Twelve of Smith's 16 shots came from within three feet of the rim as he had his best offensive performance of the season. After coming off the bench in the first two games, he started Sunday as LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Terry Rozier (ankle) were both out. After playing a limited role over the last three seasons, Smith but has gotten off to a strong start through three games, scoring 13.3 points per game and making 56.7 percent of his shot attempts.