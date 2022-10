Smith (personal) isn't listed on the Hornets' injury report ahead of Monday's preseason game against the Wizards.

Smith missed the Hornets' previous two preseason tilts while tending to a personal matter, but he returned to practice Sunday and looks like he'll be available for the penultimate game of the exhibition slate. The 2017 lottery pick is battling 2021 first-round pick James Bouknight for the backup point guard job behind starter LaMelo Ball.