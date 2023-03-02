Smith accumulated eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 105-91 loss to the Suns.

Smith did a great job of contributing across multiple categories Wednesday night, adding his typical assists and steals but also some excellent rebounds and blocks for a guard. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) set to miss the remainder of the season, Smith is in line to get a good chunk of those minutes and fantasy managers who are punting field-goal percentage could do worse by adding Smith for the fantasy playoff stretch.