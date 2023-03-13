Smith finished Sunday's 114-108 loss to the Cavaliers with 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 37 minutes.

Smith moved into the starting lineup Sunday, replacing Kelly Oubre who was out with a back injury. Smith played a team-high 37 minutes in the loss, cobbling together arguably his best all-around performance of the season. He has been somewhat of a revelation this season, playing a much larger role than anyone expected. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) done for the season and very little to play for, Smith should continue to be a 12-team option ROS.