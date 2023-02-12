Smith finished Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Nuggets with 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes.

The continued absences of Kelly Oubre (hand) and Cody Martin (knee) and the trade of Jalen McDaniels to the 76ers at the trade deadline appears to have proven beneficial for Smith, who has been logging more playing time of late alongside starting point guard LaMelo Ball. Smith has now cleared 20 minutes in all six of the Hornets' games in February, averaging 10.5 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 55.6 percent from the field. That level of production is enough to keep Smith relevant in 14-team category leagues, and he shapes up as a decent streaming option for steals in 12-team formats.