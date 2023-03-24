Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to illness.

Smith joins Terry Rozier (foot) and Kelly Oubre (shoulder) as an early exit from Thursday's matchup after feeling under the weather. He finished with eight points and four assists over 22 minutes while Bryce McGowens and Svi MckHailiuk will likely see expanded roles for the remainder of the game. Smith's next chance to play will come Friday against Dallas.