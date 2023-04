Smith (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Cleveland.

As expected, Smith will miss a sixth straight game to end the 2022-23 campaign. Across 54 appearances (15 starts), the sixth-year point guard averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 25.7 minutes per game during his first season with the Hornets.