Smith suffered a sprained left ankle and will not return to Saturday's game against the Nets.

Smith rolled his ankle in the first quarter of the game against Brooklyn, and the injury is serious enough to rule him out from the rest of the game altogether. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight are expected to pick up most of his minutes on what's an already thin backcourt for Charlotte, and Smith's next chance to return will come Monday against the Wizards.