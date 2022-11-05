Smith suffered a sprained left ankle and will not return to Saturday's game against the Nets.
Smith rolled his ankle in the first quarter of the game against Brooklyn, and the injury is serious enough to rule him out from the rest of the game altogether. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight are expected to pick up most of his minutes on what's an already thin backcourt for Charlotte, and Smith's next chance to return will come Monday against the Wizards.
More News
-
Hornets' Dennis Smith: Heads to locker room•
-
Hornets' Dennis Smith: Dishes six assists in loss•
-
Hornets' Dennis Smith: Continues to thrive in loss•
-
Hornets' Dennis Smith: Posts double-double in OT loss•
-
Hornets' Dennis Smith: Scores 18 points Sunday•
-
Hornets' Dennis Smith: Set to start Sunday•