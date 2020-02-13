Hornets' Devonte' Graham: 28 points, eight assists in win
Graham accumulated 28 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 victory over the Timberwolves.
Graham has been cooking over the past three games, averaging 22.7 points, 9.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 35.0 minutes, with the Hornets going 2-1 over this stretch. He now has seven performances with at least eight assists and five made threes, which is the fifth most in the league behind Luka Doncic (8), Damian Lillard (10), James Harden (11) and Trae Young (15).
