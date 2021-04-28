Graham scored 25 points (6-14 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go along with six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Bucks.

Graham got hot from three-point range in the second half of the game and knocked down four triples. While he failed to convert any of his two-point attempts, Graham has now recorded six threes in consecutive games. Graham also continues to be a reliable assist producer, as he's averaging 7.0 dimes across his last five games.